undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
REVIEW: RedWest 2026 Comes Back Swinging
3 days ago
I’VE COVERED MY FAIR SHARE OF FESTIVALS AT THIS POINT - but RedWest was my first country festival, and I didn't really know what to expect walking into the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City. The festival is only in its third year, and it came back this time with something to prove after last year's edition got cut short by a nasty storm. Two days, a stacked lineup, and a whole culture I was stepping into for the first time. Spoiler: I loved it.