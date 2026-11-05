undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Dolores J. Spittlemeister
3 days ago
Dolores J. Spittlemeister, 93, formerly of Egg Harbor, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Amethyst Health Care Center in Algoma. She was born on April 28, 1933, in Fish Creek, daughter of the late Herbert and Hildagard (Reinhard) Prust, Sr. Dolores was a graduate of Gibraltar High School with the class of 1951. On June 7, 1952 she married Robert Spittlemeister at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Baileys Harbor. He preceded her in death on February 16, 2024.