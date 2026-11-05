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Anthony Mackie Stars In Benjamin Percy And Andy Weir's New Space Opera, Exoplanet
3 days ago
What happens when an entire planet uses time against you? That’s the premise of the new exciting space opera, Exoplanet, which, for fans of Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary or Benjamin Percy’s The Sky Vault, is the can’t-miss new sci-fi story of the moment. Exoplanet isn’t a book, though, and it’s not a movie or a new TV series. Instead, Exoplanet is a star-studded Audible original, written by Percy and produced by Andy Weir.