undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Corgi’s new distribution chief would rather court 50 wholesalers than 100,000 agents
By Matthew Sellers,3 days ago
At an insurance conference, where most people seem to be dressed in tan or navy, Josh LaRiccia (pictured) is easy to find. Look for the bright yellow backpack. The bag started as a practical fix. Too many meetings at big industry events fell apart because people couldn’t find each other in the crowd, so he told everyone to look for the yellow bag. “I never get missed in a meeting or in a conference,” he said. The backpack has since become a running joke on LinkedIn.