undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bought a brokerage? The punch you don’t see coming
By Paul Lucas,3 days ago
“Sometimes a business deal doesn’t give you what you expect, instead it gives you something you least want.”. Ilya Filipov (pictured, left), general manager for North America at Cogneesol, is not being dramatic. He and chief operating officer Ashim Khurana (pictured, right) have spent years working with agencies on post-acquisition integration, and the quote above captures, more accurately than most management frameworks, what first-time acquirers discover once a deal closes. The book looked right. The retention rates looked right. The multiples were negotiated hard. And then the operational reality hits.