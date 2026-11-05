undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Burleson County sheriff warns of suspicious white van after men approached child near Somerville
By KXXV Digital Staff,3 days ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas — The Burleson County Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for a suspicious white van after two men reportedly approached and followed a child walking home from a mailbox Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were called to the Somerville area after someone reported the incident....
1