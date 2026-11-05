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Thursday 11/5/26: What Democratic control means for Wisconsin, AI and history, Brewers and 'UECK'
3 days ago
Today on Lake Effect, we look at how Democrats could reshape politics in Wisconsin, where they might start and what challenges they could face. Then, an AI-generated image of a Hispanic student sit-in at UWM reignited education around the event and the use of AI. Plus, we catch up with the filmmakers of UECK to get their reaction to the Brewers World Series win.