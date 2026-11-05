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Crowded is fixing the financial headaches behind doing good
By Riley Kaminer,2 days ago
Running a nonprofit is supposed to be about making a difference. But behind every donation, grant, and charitable program is a mountain of financial paperwork. Fort Lauderdale-based fintech startup Crowded wants to make that paperwork a lot less painful. And with its latest product launch, it’s bringing artificial intelligence directly into the process.