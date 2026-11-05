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Valero Energy To Acquire Former LyondellBasell Houston Refinery For $320.5 Million And Restart 165,000 Barrels Per Day Of Capacity
By Amit Chowdhry,3 days ago
Valero Energy Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the former LyondellBasell petroleum refinery in Houston, Texas, for $320.5 million. The transaction will expand Valero’s refining footprint along the Houston Ship Channel and provide opportunities for additional crude oil processing capacity. The acquisition will be completed through...