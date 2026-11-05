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Outcomes unchanged after 75 absentee ballots added to Conway Co. vote total
By Eric Tyler,3 days ago
The 75 absentee ballots that were not included in the vote totals from Tuesday’s general election in Conway County due to a technical glitch with the ballots were counted and added into the system on Wednesday. The county’s election commission and election coordinator spent nearly five hours completing the remake process. Election Coordinator Leslie Holloway opened the meeting by explaining they were having to remake the ballots because the voting machine would not read the ballots when they were entered on Tuesday…