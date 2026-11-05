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Amy Acton, Annie Andrews and what Democrat wins mean for RFK Jr. and the MAHA movement
By Madeline Mitchell and Alyssa Goldberg, USA TODAY,3 days ago
When Dr. Annie Andrews took the stage at the South Carolina Democratic Party's Spratt Issues Conference in August, she made clear what her goals would be as senator. "I believe that health care is a human right. I believe we need to fully fund the Medicaid program. I believe we need to protect Medicare and social security," she said at the conference. "I believe we need to fully fund the CDC and the NIH, and I believe we need to impeach and remove RFK Jr."
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