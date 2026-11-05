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Rethinking the Language of the Enemy
3 days ago
I was thinking about something that happened to me when I was young. I was editor of the Sho-Ban News, I was in my early 20s, and wrote a series about the political relationship between the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and surrounding jurisdictions. I remember it as factual, but the stories probably had more of a strident tone (youth being youth, and all). A couple of days after the series was published a county commissioner from American Falls called me and suggested we have coffee. He wanted to listen.