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Starbucks holiday drinks are back! Here’s how to skip the long lines & buy them at home
By Kyley Warren,3 days ago
Starbucks' 2026 holiday menu launched on November 5, featuring new and returning seasonal drinks. New additions include Tiramisu Velvet beverages and Apple Pomegranate Refreshers. Returning fan-favorites are the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, and Sugar Cookie Latte. 'Tis the season! The Starbucks holiday menu 2026 is officially here, and...