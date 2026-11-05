undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure Completes $521 Million Asset-Backed Financing For Silicon Valley Data Center
By Amit Chowdhry,3 days ago
EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure, a wholesale data center developer and operator owned by Partners Group, has completed a $521 million asset-backed securitization (ABS) to refinance construction financing and support future sustainable data center development. The financing is backed by EdgeCore’s SV01 data center in Santa Clara, California, a fully stabilized facility...