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Activists call for police accountability at heated city council meeting
By Maria Gardner Lara,3 days ago
A relatively quiet Springfield City Council meeting turned explosive at its conclusion when activists loudly protested their colleague not being called upon for public comment. Tiara Standage, president of the People United for Reform, Power, Liberation, and Equity (Purple) Coalition and a community activist for police accountability, said she signed...