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Faegre Drinker Reappoints Catherine DiValentino As Investment Management Counsel In Philadelphia
By Amit Chowdhry,3 days ago
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath has announced that Catherine DiValentino has rejoined the firm’s Investment Management Group as counsel in its Philadelphia office. DiValentino returns to the firm from Nomura Asset Management, where she served as Associate Director and Associate General Counsel. Her appointment expands Faegre Drinker’s capabilities in...