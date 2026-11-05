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MIXO AI Companion Concept Gives an AI a Detachable Face
By JC Torres,2 days ago
An AI companion might be helpful beside your laptop, but meetings and errands don’t always happen at your desk. MIXO proposes a detachable screen that moves between a desktop body, a wrist strap, and a smartphone, keeping its interface within reach. Despite its branding, MIXO is an independent concept with no official association with OPPO, not a device you’ll find in the company’s product lineup.