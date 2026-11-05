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Cudahy High School cancels classes after social media school threat
By Nazir Spencer,3 days ago
CUDAHY, Wis.— Classes were canceled Thursday at Cudahy High School after a school shooting threat circulated among students on social media. According to the Cudahy Police Department, officers learned about the threat Thursday, November 5, and immediately increased their security presence at the school while launching an investigation. Authorities...