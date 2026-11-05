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Dog reportedly pushed out of SUV and abandoned in Canton, animal control says
By Kaitlin McKinley Becker,3 days ago
Animal control officers are investigating after a dog was reportedly pushed out of a vehicle and abandoned in Canton, Massachusetts, this week. A Trayer Road resident told Canton Animal Control they witnessed the incident in front of their home around 9 a.m. Tuesday. They described the driver as a middle aged woman in a silver Toyota RAV4, believed to be a 2019-2025 model based on the body style.
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