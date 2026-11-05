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REVIEW: Sting with Chance Emerson at The Andrew J Brady Music Center
By Jon Calderas,3 days ago
Before the show, I was chatting with some folks, and one admitted he hadn’t heard of Sting before today. As my jaw dropped, he followed with, “I’m only 24.” I had to pause and do the math and realize – yeah, man. Sting and The Police were such a huge part of my Gen X youth (as my wife said, she still treasures the sanctity of the Columbia House tape of Zenyatta Mondatta she burned through in her ninth-grade bedroom) that I took for granted everyone knew them. That’s a shame because seeing Sting dip into his back catalog to retool the classics makes me think The Police is prime for rediscovery. They were blending genres and making music that still sounds fresh today.