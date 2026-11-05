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AKEM’S ANALYSIS: MONTANA STATE VS IDAHO STATE, TARLETON STATE VS ACU, & STEPHEN F AUSTIN VS LAMAR
By Samuel Akem,2 days ago
In this Akem’s Analysis, I cover some of the big conference matchups this Saturday. SFA and Tarleton have pivotal conference matchups this weekend, and wins could solidify their spots. Losing puts their high-seed hopes in doubt. The committee will drop their 2nd and final top-10 reveal today before the final one takes place on Nov. 21st for Selection Sunday! Montana State takes on Idaho State in a game that could be a season-defining win for Idaho State or another step in the road for the Bobcats. All of this and more in this Akem’s Analysis.
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