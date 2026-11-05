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Protein opportunities in focus at PDP Dairy Insights Summit
3 days ago
The future of food will be driven by nutrient density, protein demand and consumer trust, and dairy has the opportunity to be a driving factor in each of those trends. The 2026 PDP Dairy Insights Summit, presented by Professional Dairy Producers (PDP), will bring together industry leaders, processors, policymakers, educators and dairy producers to explore emerging trends, technologies and market opportunities that position dairy to thrive in a protein-focused world.