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US marshals seize fugitive after Cheyenne chase: five-year manhunt ends
By Dan Kowalski,2 days ago
A man who had been sought for more than five years was arrested in Cheyenne after leading officers on a vehicle pursuit in a rental truck, federal authorities said — an outcome that closes a multiagency sweep targeting people wanted on violent and high-priority warrants across Laramie County and the state. The capture removes an alleged public-safety risk that investigators say involved possible firearms and children at a residence linked to the suspect.
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