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Aina unveils an AI ring that predicts and surfaces what you need
3 days ago
AI has given us self-driving cars, movies made from prompts, proactive agents and, soon, humanoids. Yet booking the same Uber we take every morning still means unlocking a phone, opening an app, entering a destination and confirming. Joining a meeting still means hunting for the link, opening another window and searching for the controls. Our devices have done these tasks hundreds of times and have all the data to know what we need. Yet we keep repeating the same steps.