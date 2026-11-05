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Amazon drops Grubhub and puts Uber Eats inside its own app
3 days ago
Uber Eats is now Amazon’s restaurant delivery partner for Prime members in the US, replacing Grubhub. The two companies announced the deal on Thursday. Prime members can now order Uber Eats on Amazon, on the website or in the Amazon Shopping app, without an Uber account. They pay no delivery fee on orders of $25 or more. Amazon handles the login, the payment and the delivery alerts, and Uber Eats sends the final confirmation.