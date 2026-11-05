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John Wall Has Some Advice for the Wizards’ New Stars
By Tani Levitt,3 days ago
When John Wall took the game-winning shot against the Boston Celtics in a 2017 playoff matchup, the ball wasn’t even meant for him. But as the play broke down and intended shooter Bradley Beal peeled off a weak-side screen with a defender still tight to his hip, Wall collected the ball and knocked down a three point shot, marking the greatest moment this century for the Wizards. He celebrated by jumping on the scorer’s table and pointing to the word “Washington” emblazoned on his chest.
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