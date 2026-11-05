undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Avian Influenza detected in Sac County turkey flock
By Adam Dietrick,3 days ago
DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) have detected a case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (H5N1 HPAI) in a commercial turkey flock in Sac County. This case is Iowa’s eighth detection of H5N1 HPAI in 2026. About H5N1 HPAI in […]