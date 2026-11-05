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Air Serbia Flight To Nowhere: A320 Forced To Return To Belgrade Over Mysterious Security Concern
By Matthew Klint,2 days ago
An Air Serbia flight to Moscow made it as far as Lithuania before turning around and returning to Belgrade over a security concern involving one passenger. Serbian media identified that passenger as the country’s former intelligence chief, who allegedly boarded without completing security screening. He denies wrongdoing. Air Serbia...