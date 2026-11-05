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Flood Warning issued November 5 at 6:50AM CST until November 7 at 5:24PM CST by NWS Kansas City/Pleasant Hill MO
By National Weather Service,2 days ago
…The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in. Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. * WHAT…Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is. forecast. * WHERE…Platte River near Agency. * WHEN…Until Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS…At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to...