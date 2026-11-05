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Thirsty Plans $1.96M Renovation of Downtown Corpus Christi Restaurant
By Johana Mukandila,3 days ago
Thirsty is planning a $1.96 million renovation of its downtown Corpus Christi property at 1002 N. Chaparral, Corpus Christi, TX 78401, according to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) records. The project, listed as Thirsty Corpus Amended Construction, involves remodeling an existing 9,373-square-foot restaurant across two floors. Plans include...
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