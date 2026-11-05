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Pantex reaches halfway point in construction of $36 million gas lab
By Jamie Burch, ABC 7 News,3 days ago
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — Pantex has reached the halfway point in construction of a $36 million laboratory designed to support gas analysis for nuclear weapons programs. The 12,750-square-foot Analytical Gas Laboratory is on track to open in September 2027, Pantex said in a news release Thursday. Crews marked the milestone with a topping out ceremony in September, after installing the building’s structural steel and insulated metal panels. Federal and site representatives signed the final beam before it was lifted into place.
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