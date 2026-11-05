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A Florida-Based Green Tech Company Behind Alternatives to Single-Use Plastics Seeks Chapter 11 Protection
By Twinkle Jha,2 days ago
Solubag USA, Inc. operates as a Florida-based company, which focuses on developing sustainable alternatives to conventional plastic products. The company recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, with court records listing between 50 and 99 creditors. Note: Chapter 11 allows businesses to reorganize their debts while continuing operations under court...