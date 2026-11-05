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CenterPoint Buys Second Cartersville Warehouse This Year
By Staff Reports,3 days ago
CenterPoint Properties has acquired a second Class A industrial facility in Cartersville this year. The national investment firm purchased the 526,400-square-foot Bartow Commerce Center III at 981 Old Grassdale Road, off Busch Drive. The cross-dock warehouse was built in 2023. CenterPoint’s East Region Senior Vice President of Investments, Roy Rosenbaum,...
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