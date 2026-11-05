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Summerville Fire Department Seeking Volunteer Firefighters
By Staff Reports,3 days ago
The Summerville Fire Department is encouraging residents interested in serving their community to consider becoming volunteer firefighters. The department recently announced that it continually accepts applications from individuals interested in joining its volunteer firefighting team. Applicants must be United States citizens, at least 18 years old, possess a high school...
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