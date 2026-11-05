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Arts Agenda: Supporting artists and their craft
By Sarah Leach,3 days ago
Explore featured events or create your own Arts Agenda with the help of ARTSmemphis' calendar of events. at Metal Museum | Thursday, November 5 - Sunday, November 8. "Bring your cherished metal items to the Museum and watch skilled artisans restore them with care. Whether it’s a family heirloom, treasured keepsake, or everyday object, our experts are ready to give it new life. Proceeds from Repair Days support the Museum’s vital programs, including exhibitions, our apprenticeship program, M4 on Tour, and the Forging the Future after-school program."