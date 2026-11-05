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Eisenhower’s Columbine II Takes Shape as Cockpit and Interior Restoration Advances
By Moreno Aguiari,3 days ago
The restoration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Lockheed VC-121A Constellation Columbine II continues to advance at Dynamic Aviation in Bridgewater, Virginia, with significant new progress inside the aircraft, in the cockpit, and toward securing the engines needed for its eventual return to flight. Vintage Aviation News recently spoke again with Bill Borchers, the mechanic and interior specialist closely involved with the restoration, who provided an update on the work taking place aboard the historic presidential aircraft. When VAN last checked in on Columbine II, much of the focus was on rebuilding the aircraft’s interior. The presidential stateroom was nearing completion; new bulkheads and the main entry door had been completed, and the rear lounge was structurally assembled with its bench seating and sinks installed. Work was also progressing on the bathroom and aft cabin. At the same time, the cockpit had been largely stripped in preparation for refinishing. Switch panels and instrument surfaces were being restored, and the team had matched the original military green used inside the cockpit. One Wright R-3350 engine had been completed, while discussions continued about obtaining additional overhauled engines. The restoration team was also studying how modern avionics could be incorporated without sacrificing the historic appearance of Eisenhower’s cockpit. Since then, several of those projects have taken important steps forward.