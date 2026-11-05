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Valley communities receive over $100k in grants to help human trafficking survivors
By Zach Mosca, Multimedia Producer,3 days ago
COLUMBUS - Nonprofits serving all three Mahoning Valley counties will receive a combined $100,000+ in grants to support victims of human trafficking. The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) awarded $90,000 to COMPASS Family and Community Services in Mahoning County and another $77,849 to the Harriet Tubman Movement, which serves several counties, including Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana.
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