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Gordon County Sales Tax Collections Increase as Gas Tax Revenue Reaches State Limit
By Staff Reports,3 days ago
Gordon County’s latest sales tax collections showed year-over-year growth, although long-term revenue gains are beginning to flatten as local motor fuel tax collections reach the maximum allowed under state law. During the latest Gordon County Board of Commissioners meeting, officials reviewed September sales tax figures showing that Local Option...
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