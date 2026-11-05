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Where Has the Kyle Dubas Magic Gone (and Will it Ever Return)?
By Rick Buker,3 days ago
It wasn’t all that long ago I was singing praises to Kyle Dubas. Starting with his acquisition of Tommy Novak shortly before the 2025 trade deadline and on up through his addition of hulking Elmer Soderblom at last season’s deadline, I thought Dubas did some uniformly brilliant work. Arguably the best since Jim Rutherford put the finishing touches on our back-to-back Cup champions a decade earlier.