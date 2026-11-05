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Anthropic won't fix a Claude Dispatch flaw that could let attackers execute remote commands across corporate boundaries
By Jessica Lyons,2 days ago
A vulnerability in Anthropic’s Claude products lets any browser extension that can control Claude Dispatch make Claude Desktop run code on the computer – or even a different machine signed into the same Claude account – with no browser exploit and minimal user interaction required. Anthropic, aware of the problem since May, has taken no action to close the hole.