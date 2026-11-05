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Stage Tour Setlist Reveal #15 Adds Leon Thomas, The Midnight, KNOWER, And Ando San
By Mitchell Gassner,3 days ago
With Stage Tour launching in just over a month, RedOctane Games is continuing to pull back the curtain on its upcoming rhythm game’s soundtrack. Setlist Reveal #15 has arrived, and this week’s additions take a noticeable detour from the heavier rock and metal tracks that have dominated recent announcements. Four new songs are joining the lineup, bringing a mix of R&B, synthwave, jazz, and progressive hip-hop into the spotlight. For players who appreciate a little variety between their guitar shredding sessions, this week’s reveal should be particularly interesting.