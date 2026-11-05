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Elephant Rumblings: Athletics’ Building Of New Front Office Continues
By Connor Ashford,3 days ago
The Athletics have decided on Brewers executive Cam Castro as their next General Manager. Like most modern front offices in the sport these days, the GM title isn’t what it once was. The top job is now President of Baseball Operations, the job that went to Taylor Smith recently. Even with that being said, the GM job is an important one one way or the other, and it looks like the A’s landed on a good pick for their next one.