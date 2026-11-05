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13 Winter Window Decor Ideas for a Warmer, Cozier Home
By David Carter,3 days ago
Why Winter Window Decor Matters More Than You Think. Windows are where winter gets into the house. Good winter window decor starts with that. Glass is the coldest surface in most rooms, the draft you feel on the sofa usually starts at a window frame, and in December the sun is gone by late afternoon, which turns every uncovered pane into a black mirror. Yet most windows are dressed for summer: a thin sheer, a bare sill and a curtain rod that stops right at the edge of the trim.