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2027 Dynasty Second Basemen: Top Targets, Sleepers & Fades
By James Anderson,2 days ago
On the heels of our top 40 second basemen for dynasty baseball in 2027, BA fantasy expert James Anderson is diving deeper on some of the list’s most intriguing names. In this article, you will find some of James’ favorite targets at the position as well as some players whose dynasty value may be at a high point that you could consider moving on from in the right trade this offseason.