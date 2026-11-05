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Ohio Democrats won big. What comes next?
By Andrew Tobias,3 days ago
Less than two days later, it’s even more clear just how historic Tuesday’s election was for Buckeye State Democrats. They won the governor’s office, four of five statewide executive offices , preserved a seat and flipped another on the state Supreme Court and took back a U.S. Senate seat. They are also on the cusp of gaining a slim majority within Ohio’s U.S. House delegation. In the legislature, they are likely to gain between eight and 12 Ohio House seats and two seats in the Ohio Senate.