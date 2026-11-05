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SUNY Fredonia to Hold Veterans Remembrance Ceremony on Friday
3 days ago
The SUNY Fredonia campus and surrounding communities are invited to attend the university's annual Veterans Day of Remembrance Ceremony on Friday, beginning at 3:30 PM in the Williams Center Multipurpose Room. The longstanding tradition is to honor, remember, and express deepest gratitude to the countless men and women who have served the country through the U.S. Armed Forces. The ceremony will feature reflections from veterans and student speakers, as well as the presentation of over $3,700 in Fredonia Veterans Scholarships to students connected to the veteran community.