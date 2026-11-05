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Cold, Flu, COVID or RSV: Know the Signs
3 days ago
AdventHealth Centra Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Timothy Hendrix breaks down current respiratory illness trends across Central Florida and shares how to distinguish between the flu, COVID, RSV, and the common cold. He also outlines the symptoms and warning signs that mean it is time to seek professional care, and offers practical tips to reduce your risk of getting sick during the holidays.