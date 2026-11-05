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The tea bag started as an accident, and the story has a few twists
By Mandy V Applegate,3 days ago
Ever wonder where the idea of a tea bag came from? A New York merchant’s little silk sample bags usually get the credit for starting the tea bag. However, cloth tea pouches were already on file years before that story began, and an earlier patent describes more of a contraption than a pouch. In the years that followed, new materials and a new style of tea suited the bag well.