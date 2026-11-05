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Bell County Grand Jury Indicts Troy Man In Capital Murder Of Salado Teen Ember Henry
By Ryan Anderson,3 days ago
A Bell County grand jury has indicted 20-year-old Colton Carter on a capital murder charge in the death of 18-year-old Ember Henry, the Salado teen found shot to death in Temple back in May. Carter has been transferred back to Bell County Jail to await state prosecution, months after federal prosecutors accused him and three others of conspiring to rob Henry of THC vape cartridges.