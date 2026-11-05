undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
18 Riders, 2 Substitutes On The MotoGP Grid At Qatar
By David Emmett,3 days ago
When the news broke that Yamaha would not be traveling to the Lusail International Circuit to compete in the Qatar round of MotoGP due to the security situation in the region, the question was who else would defy the MotoGP Group and refuse to travel to Qatar. Speculation mounted when Alex Marquez announced he would not be going, choosing to have surgery to fix the plate that had worked loose in the shoulder he injured at Barcelona instead.